Woman saying racial slurs in viral Rochester video raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for herself

The Brief A viral video shot in Rochester, Minnesota, shows a woman saying racial slurs after being confronted by a man who claimed she called a child a racial slur. The woman didn't deny calling the child a slur, saying "he acts like one" for reaching into her diaper bag. A crowdfunding site garnered more than $365,000 for the woman who was recorded saying the slurs.



A woman in Rochester, Minnesota, was recorded in a viral video saying racial slurs when a man accused her of calling a child the "N-word" at a playground.

The video has since gone viral after being posted on TikTok, and the woman has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars after claiming she and her family are in danger and need to relocate after being "threatened to the extreme by people online."

Rochester viral video

The video shows a woman holding a child being confronted by the man recording her.

The man, speaking out of the camera's view, asks the woman if she called another child at the playground the "N-word."

The woman begins walking away before turning around and calling the man the "N-word" and making an obscene gesture.

"He took my son's stuff," the woman said when the man pressed her.

"So that gives you the right to call the child, 5-years-old, a n*****, the ‘N-word?’" the man said.

"If that's what he's gonna act like," the woman said.

The TikTok clip was posted by TizzyEnt on Thursday with his commentary and has more than 10.5 million views as of Friday.

FOX 9 has not been able to locate the original video.

Woman raises more than $300,000 after saying ‘N-word’

The woman in the video has launched an online crowdfunding page that has raised more than $365,000 with the goal of reaching $1,000,000.

The crowdfunding post claims that the video caused the woman and her family "great turmoil" after her personal information, including her address, phone number and social security number were leaked online.

The woman says in the post that she fears her family will have to move and is asking for donations to help protect herself and her children.

Rochester response

The NAACP Rochester Branch launched its own crowdfunding effort to raise money for the 5-year-old boy involved in the incident. Organizers say the money will be used for "Legal redress and social justice efforts in support of the child and family, legal advocacy and accountability efforts," and "Broader social justice and anti-racism work in Rochester to change the culture and ensure this never happens again." That fundraiser has raised more than $80,000, with a goal of $250,000.

"This is about more than one incident. It's about who we are as a community and what we choose to stand for," the NAACP post reads.

NAACP officials add that the child who was called a racial slur is also on the autism spectrum.

Rochester Parks and Recreation said in a post that it is aware of the "deeply disturbing video" recorded at one of its parks "that contains racial slurs" and reminded anyone who witnesses such an incident to contact the non-emergency public safety line.

KTTC in Rochester reports that the Rochester Police Department is "actively looking into" the viral video.

The City of Rochester posted the following statement on Facebook regarding the incident:

"We are aware of a deeply disturbing video recorded at one of our City parks that contains racial slurs. The City of Rochester is firmly committed to fostering public spaces that are inclusive, welcoming, and safe for all residents and visitors—spaces where individuals of all backgrounds can relax, play, and connect with friends and neighbors. We remain committed to that goal. The Rochester Police Department is gathering information and actively looking into the matter. If you have witnessed or are impacted by an incident such as this, you can report it by calling the non-emergency public safety line at 507-328-6800."