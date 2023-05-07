Wisconsin sheriff's deputy fatally shot in St. Croix County Saturday while responding to drunk driver

A St. Croix County deputy was fatally shot while responding to a call about a possible drunk driver near Glenwood City, Wisconsin Saturday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:15 p.m. about a drunk driver in a ditch near Glenwood City, according to a DOJ press release.

The deputy arrived, reported shots fired, and then sustained a gunshot wound. The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

Authorities say the suspect fled into a wooded area. Deputies pursued and found the suspect dead in the woods from a gunshot wound.

There is not believed to be any further threat to the public.

The names of both the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, according to the press release.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and several other law enforcement agencies expressed their condolences Sunday morning.

