Pope County deputy killed in western Minnesota shooting; officer, deputy also hurt

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:17PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

Emotional Minnesota sheriff holds news conference on deputy killed in shooting

A Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed along with a suspect in a domestic assault call Saturday. Two other law enforcement officers were also shot during the incident.

CYRUS, Minn. (Fox 9) - A Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed along with a suspect in a domestic assault call Saturday. Two other law enforcement officers were also shot during the incident. 

Around 7:30 p.m. the deputy along, with another deputy from Pope County and a police officer from Starbuck, Minnesota responded to a domestic assault call in the town of Cyrus on the 400 block of Stromen Street, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

The BCA says that while the officers were inside the home, they informed a man he would be arrested. At that point, the suspect drew a firearm and shot at the officers. 

Officers returned fire and the man died at the scene. His identity will be released by the Medical Examiner at a later time. 

One officer from Starbuck was injured but not hospitalized and another Pope County deputy was treated for injuries and released. The third, identified as Joshua Owen, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died. The BCA will release the name of the two other officers later.

Additionally, the BCA says all three were wearing body cameras and that footage will also be released later.

Procession escorts deputy to the medical examiner

In the hours after the Pope County deputy was killed, a long line of law enforcement officers was seen escorting the body to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

At least two dozen law enforcement vehicles were spotted taking part in the procession along I-94 just before 1 a.m.

The procession led across the state to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Condolences and Tributes

The BCA said in a press conference Sunday afternoon that Deputy Owens had been with the sheriff's department for 12 years. 

Since Saturday evening numerous police departments have taken to social media to express solidarity with Pope County and offer condolences for the death of Deputy Owens. 

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association released a statement about the incident that reads in part: 

"God bless Deputy Owen, the additional wounded and responding officers, the local departments, and every police officer who dedicates their days to keeping us safe. Our law enforcement family is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Deputy Owen, and for the families of the three officers," The MPPOA said in a release. This killing is a senseless act of violence and hate towards police officers who put everything on the line to serve and protect our communities. It shows the dangers of the job that police do every day, and how what could be considered a ‘normal’ day could turn into their last day. This will have a disturbing impact on recruitment, retention, and the mental health and well-being of law enforcement and other emergency first responders."

Sunday Governor Walz also addressed the killing on Twitter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 