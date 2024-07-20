Big Lake train derailment blocks off area as crews and authorities respond

article

A BNSF train derailment reported in Big Lake has closed off the area near the railway as crews and authorities respond to the wreckage.

What we know

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said there are no reported injuries.

The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday and impacted 15 rail cars carrying what authorities say are "consumer goods."

The crash leaves a stretch of 172nd Street Northwest between 197th Avenue and County Road 14 blocked as crews work to clear the area.

BNSF confirmed the derailment has also impacted traffic on the railway's main lines. The incident happened just west of the Northstar Commuter Rail stop, which carries people to downtown Minneapolis.

The derailment appears to have happened in an industrial and agricultural area of Big Lake. Crews can be seen actively using heavy machinery to clear and repair the tracks.

Train wreckage from an area just west of 172nd Street & 197th Avenue in Big Lake (FOX 9). (FOX 9)

The aftermath of a train derailment in Big Lake (Photos courtesy of Jennifer4FPM)

Digging deeper

Other BNSF train incidents in the past year include a derailment near Raymond, Minnesota that started a fire and involved 14 hazardous material tank cars.

Another derailment near St. Cloud involved five cars that were carrying rocks when they tipped onto their sides.

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.