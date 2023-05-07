St. Croix Sheriff's deputy killed in shooting identified

The St. Croix Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy shot and killed during a traffic stop on Saturday night.

Officials say Deputy Kaitie Leising was the deputy killed in a shooting as she responded to a drunk driving call.

Deputy Leising has served with the St. Croix Sheriff's Office since 2022. Prior to that, she was with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota.

Deputy Kaitie Leising with the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office. (Supplied)

"Our love and condolences go out to the family of Kaitie Leising and all those with whom she served," a statement from the sheriff's office reads. "We, as a law enforcement family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to her family. We will all miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched."

Deputy Leising was shot and killed as she responded to a drunk driving call after a vehicle went into the ditch. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the officer conducted field sobriety tests on the shooter, identified as 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, before returning to his vehicle. Authorities say Johnson was "evasive" during the interaction.

After speaking for about eight minutes, Johnson "turned toward Deputy Leising, drew a handgun, and shot her." The DOJ says Deputy Leising was able to return fire but did not strike Johnson. People in an assisting vehicle tried to help Deputy Leising before she was rushed to the hospital.

Johnson was found about an hour later after fleeing into a wooded area. Another deputy reported seeing Johnson, hearing a gunshot, and seeing Johnson collapse to the ground.

A procession Sunday afternoon is honoring Deputy Leising's life as her body is escorted back to Wisconsin. You can watch live by clicking above or by clicking here.