Wisconsin crashes reported in area hit by factory-induced snow

The Brief The National Weather Service in La Cross, Wis., said steam from a factory near Menomonie created a 100-mile plume of snow on Thanksgiving. The narrow plume extended southeast through Wisconsin. Multiple crashes were reported in the area hit by the factory-induced snow.



Multiple crashes in Wisconsin were reported after snow formed from steam coming from a plant near Menomonie on Thanksgiving.

What we know

The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse said conditions were in a "sweet spot" needed for snow formation to come from super cooled water droplets.

The result was a narrow 100-mile plume of snow that extended southeast from the factory through Wisconsin.

A FOX 9 photographer caught footage of multiple crash aftermaths on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire early Thanksgiving afternoon.

The westbound lanes had to be completely shut for several miles because of the dangerous road conditions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

What we don't know

FOX 9 has reached out to authorities in Wisconsin to ask if anyone was injured in the crashes but has not yet heard back.

Other details on the number of crashes and their severity were not readily available.

Officials haven't named the factory that produced the steam.