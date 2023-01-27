Winsted standoff: Suspect killed himself after shooting deputies, BCA says

The 50-year-old man who died during a standoff with law enforcement in Winsted, Minnesota, on Monday shot himself in the head, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says.

The BCA on Friday released more information about the standoff, saying the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Daniel Mark Paul of Winsted, noting he died of an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."

Paul shot two McLeod County deputies who responded to his home on Jan. 23 to serve a warrant for possession of child pornography. The deputies have been identified as Darrell Caturia, who has eight years of law enforcement experience, and Angie Malz, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience.

According to the BCA, Caturia and Malz entered Paul's home and learned he was in a bedroom with the door closed. Paul refused to open the door and did not respond to the deputies, the BCA said. Caturia then forced the bedroom door open but was met with gunfire that hit both deputies.

The BCA says Caturia drew his weapon and attempted to fire back, but his gun didn't discharge. The deputies then left the home, and at that time the standoff began.

The standoff lasted several hours but ended when law enforcement found Paul dead, the BCA said. Next to his body, investigators say they found two pistols and an assault rifle.

Caturia and Malz were both wearing body cameras, which captured "portions of the incident," the BCA said. Investigators are reviewing the footage, but say it supports Caturia's story that he tried to return fire but his gun didn't discharge.

"The video will be made public once the case is closed and fully adjudicated," the BCA said.

The BCA is investigating this incident. Once it's complete, the BCA will give its findings without recommendation to the McLeod County Attorney's Office for review.

If you are struggling, please talk to someone. Help is available 24/7 if you dial or text 988. You can also text MN to 741741. Veterans can press "1" after dialing 988 to connect directly to the Veterans Crisis Lifeline which serves our nation’s Veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. For texts, Veterans should continue to text the Veterans Crisis Lifeline shortcode: 838255.

If you or a loved one is at imminent risk, please contact 911 and ask for a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officer.

Find more suicide prevention resources by clicking here.