Winsted standoff: 2 McLeod County deputies shot identified

Authorities released the identities of two McLeod County deputies struck by gunfire during a standoff in Winsted on Monday.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant around 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 23 the 660 block of Pheasant Run in Winsted but were refused entry into the home.

The two deputies made their way into the house, at which point rounds were fired, striking the deputies. Authorities say the deputies retreated from the home and were transported to a hospital to be treated. They have since been released.

Additional law enforcement took over the incident after the responding deputies were shot. Law enforcement entered the home again around 6 p.m. and found a man dead inside. The circumstance of the man’s death hasn't yet been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the case.