2 deputies struck by gunfire in Winsted, Minnesota; standoff continues

Two McLeod County sheriff's deputies were struck by gunfire while serving an arrest warrant on Monday in Winsted, Minnesota. A standoff with a man inside a home ensued, authorities said.

There's a heavy police presence Monday afternoon, with the City of Winsted asking residents to "avoid all vehicle and foot traffic" in the area of Linden Avenue East and Pheasant Run "until further notice."

Authorities said the two deputies made contact with the subject of the arrest warrant and made entry into the home, at which point rounds were fired, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld told reporters Monday. The two deputies were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are not known, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

After the deputies were shot, a standoff with the subject ensued. Authorities Monday afternoon continued to try to make contact with him via phone but were so far unsuccessful. Langenfeld said authorities believe he's the only person in the home, so they're going to take things slowly because they don't want anyone else to get injured.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Two McLeod County deputies were shot on Jan. 23, 2022, while serving an arrest warrant in Winsted, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

The large police presence prompted a nearby daycare to be evacuated, and Langenfeld said those who live in the area should try to find another place to stay Monday night as authorities don't know when the incident will be resolved. Those who come home — or who are already home — should count on sheltering in place.

It's not clear what the arrest warrant was for, but Langenfeld said he heard it may be related to child pornography.

The Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota DNR and officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with Winsted Police Department, are on the scene.

This is a developing story.