White House, Minnesota clash over ICE detainer policies

The Brief The White House and local law enforcement are in conflict over whether arrest detainers issued by ICE are being honored locally. The Minnesota Department of Corrections claims it honors ICE detainers and notifies agents when an individual who is in the country illegal enters their custody. The Hennepin County jail says its policy is to not cooperate with ICE orders.



Tensions are rising between the White House and local law enforcement in Minneapolis over the handling of arrest detainers.

Operation 'Metro Surge' ongoing

What we know:

The White House claims that both state and local officials are not honoring arrest detainers, leading to dangerous criminals being released in the community. Kristi Noem stated last week, "he [Walz] doesn't give us access to criminals, let us know who he's detained, doesn't honor our detainers, and has individuals in his jurisdiction that he won't turn over today too."

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) disputes these claims, asserting that they honor all federal and local detainers, including those from ICE. A spokesperson with DOC told us that they are required by state law to notify ICE when an individual committed to their custody is not a U.S. citizen. This includes providing the individual's country of citizenship, the reason and length of commitment, and their last entry into the United States. They also notify ICE of the anticipated release date so they can arrange transfer from DOC custody if they so choose.

DHS ‘Worst of the Worst’ list

The backstory:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has a 'worst of the worst list,' highlighting individuals convicted of serious crimes that they’ve recently arrested in Minnesota. Fox 9 asked the Department of Corrections to provide details on the five detainees who were convicted of homicides in Minnesota, and they said all five were released directly to ICE upon completing their sentences.

What they're saying:

Hennepin County's website states that they "do not assist with or comply with any civil immigration requests from ICE." DHS claims this policy reportedly allowed Llangari Inga, involved in a fatal drunk driving crash, to walk free after ICE placed a detainer on him.

DHS has expressed concern over this, noting that Inga was arrested again nearly a year later and they weren’t notified yet again. Inga was finally detained this past May.

What we don't know:

The full extent of the cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE remains unclear, as does the impact of local policies on public safety.