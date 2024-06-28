Valleyfair postpones 4th of July fireworks due to flooding

Valleyfair announced it's postponing the Fourth of July fireworks due to ongoing flooding in the park.

Floodwaters along the Minnesota River continue to impact operations at the Shakopee amusement park. Earlier this week, the park temporarily closed three rides: Excalibur, Thunder Canyon, and Renegade, but the vast majority of the park remained open.

In an announcement on Thursday, Valleyfair decided to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks show and schedule it for later this season.

The park also said its daily operating hours are changing for the time being. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Soak City is operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As of now, Valleyfair says it will be open on Thursday, July 4. The park continues to offer free off-site parking and shuttle bus service until the parking lot is no longer flooded. For more information on the flooding, visit Valleyfair’s website here.