What to do in Minnesota: Things to do this weekend (Oct. 18-20)

As fall kicks into full gear, there are plenty of events ongoing this weekend in the Twin Cities.

Halloween Activities

As we swing into the spooky season, there are plenty of family-friendly Halloween events going on.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo | Runs daily – More info

Scarecrows in the Gardens at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Dr, Chaska, MN 55318) | Runs daily – More info

Light Up the Night Parade on Main Street in Anoka, Minn. | Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. – More info

Twin Cities Film Festival

The 2024 Twin Cities Film Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through next Wednesday, with the lion's share of screenings over the weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

This year marks the festival's 15th year of showcasing independent and Minnesota-made films.

More than 70 films will be screened over ten days, including some appearances by actors and actresses involved in the films, including Star Wars star Daisy Ridley and actor Tom Bates who will host a Q and A session following a screening of their film "Magpie" on Monday. Actor Josh Duhamel is also slated to host a Q and A session on Thursday evening.

The festival will be hosted at the Marcus West End Cinema in St. Louis Park (1625 West End Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55416).

For more information on screenings, tickets, and more, you can click here.

Twin Cities Art Week

Art Week kicks off on Wednesday and runs through the weekend, featuring opportunities to check out artwork, hear from artists, and make some art of your own.

Now in its third year, the 2024 festival includes events at 25 different venues in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

For a full schedule of events, you can click here.

Twin Cities MakerFest

The MakerFest runs through the day on Saturday at the Matthews Park Rec Center (2318 29th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406).

The festival is a showcase of artists in the Twin Cities, including demonstrations, and a vendor's market.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Click here for more information.