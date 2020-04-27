Week-over-week COVID-19 testing increases in Minnesota

Week-over-week COVID-19 testing numbers in Minnesota continue to increase, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to Monday's numbers, there were 2,281 completed tests in one day, which is more than double the amount of completed tests (1,134) reported the previous Monday. Overall, 61,268 tests have been completed in Minnesota since testing began.

Last week, state health leaders said all symptomatic people could start getting tested. Before, only very narrow groups of sick people could get a test. Governor Tim Walz has set a goal of testing 20,000 people per day with hopes to reach that amount in a few weeks.

Testing typically drops over the weekend because there are fewer clinics open to perform tests. Minnesota launched an online map of testing locations, but some counties still don't have a site listed. Each pin on the map lists detailed information specific to that location. Those looking to get tested are asked to call ahead.