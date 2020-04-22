State, U of M, Mayo Clinic sign deal to increase testing in Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz says a deal with the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic will allow for testing of up to 20,000 people per day, which his health commissioner said could be achieved within "a few weeks."

The program, which includes setup of a centralized lab, will be funded in part by $36 million from a fund created by state lawmakers last month. Additional money will be needed from both Minnesota lawmakers and the federal government, state officials said.

Public officials have long made promises about an increase in testing, even as Minnesota's testing numbers have remained flat throughout April. Asked who Minnesotans should blame if they can't get a test under this new partnership, Walz gave a memorable one-word answer:

"Me."

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the plan is to test all symptomatic people, starting with the most vulnerable populations -- including nursing home residents, people who are homeless, health care workers, and minority communities.

Walz says the plan gives Minnesota "the best chance to do massive surveillance that's working in other countries." And he said Minnesota could ultimately test at a faster rate than the rest of the country.

Walz also said increased testing is "absolutely going to play into our thinking" of when to reopen Minnesota's economy. But, despite facing steadily increasing pressure, he did not lay out a timeline Wednesday.

Additional guidance for business could come Thursday, he said.

Malcolm said an increase in testing numbers should start Thursday because health care providers will be directed to take samples from all symptomatic people who want a test. But on the ultimate 20,000 test goal, "I would be kidding if I said that would be tomorrow," she said.

She said symptomatic people who want a test should contact their primary source of care.

Andrea Walsh of HealthPartners says it will take "a bit of time" to set up the system. She urges people to call ahead about availability, NOT to show up expecting one.

There was plenty of backslapping and congratulations at this afternoon's news conference.

Said University of Minnesota medical school dean Jakub Tolar: "This is one for the ages."

CONTACT TRACING AND HOTSPOT SURVEILLANCE

The Minnesota Department of Health and local health departments will simultaneously expand COVID-19 contact tracing. The partnership will also help MDH identify and respond to emerging “hotspots” of infection. The state will collect data on prevalence, geographic distribution, and barriers to care for the virus, and they will conduct research on COVID-19 to assure that tests are applied "according to the best emerging science."

CENTRAL LAB AND COMMAND CENTER

In partnership with MDH, the Mayo Clinic and the U of M will create a central lab to accommodate the expanded testing and a virtual command center in coordination with the health systems to monitor daily testing needs and coordinate rapid responses to outbreaks.

TESTING TODAY

Wednesday, the MDH reported 1,647 completed tests statewide over the past 24 hours, the third-most of any single day, though testing is still down this week compared to early April.

Minnesota reported 179 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 160 the day before.

The total number of positive cases has now reached 2,721. However, health officials say the number of confirmed cases is still considered to be an undercount due to a lack of widespread testing.