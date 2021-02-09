Walz, local leaders respond to 'tragic' situation at Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as well as other lawmakers and local leaders have issued statements in response to an active shooter situation involving multiple victims at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo Tuesday.

State Rep. Marion O’Neill, who represents Buffalo, released the following statement, calling it an "unimaginable tragedy":

"I have been in contact with Wright County Sheriff Deringer and Buffalo Police Chief Budke offering my support for anything they may need to help our community through this unimaginable tragedy. My friends, my children and grandchildren live and work in Buffalo and while we do not yet know who the injured are, we are all connected. My heart breaks for these victims, their families and our community," said O’Neill. "I want to thank the Buffalo police officers, Wright County Sheriff's Deputies and first responders who ran toward danger instead of away from it, and the medical personnel who made sure that those injured had the best care possible. My prayers are with those who were hurt as they begin down the difficult road to recovery."

O’Neill said at least five people were injured in the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released the following statement in response to the shooting:

"There is an unspeakable depravity in doing harm to those who work to heal us. Those who have stepped up and risked their own health for ours. Our first responders are on their way to the scene to help. Today Minneapolis stands with our neighbors in Buffalo."

The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene.

Gov. Tim Walz briefly addressed the shooting at a previously scheduled news conference at 2 p.m., calling it a "tragic situation."

Walz described the incident as an "active shooter situation" that involved some "improvised explosive devices."

A suspect is in custody and is believed to be the only person involved. Walz said it is "too early to tell motives or reasons why" the incident occurred, but offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims, their families and the members of law enforcement that responded to the scene.

Buffalo Mayor Teri Lachermeir and representatives from a number of law enforcement agencies are expected to provide more details regarding the incident at a 3 p.m. press conference.