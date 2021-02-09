Gregory Ulrich identified as suspect in Buffalo, Minnesota shooting, police say

article

Law enforcement identified 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich as the suspect in a shooting that injured five people Tuesday morning in Buffalo, Minn.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, the Wright County Sheriff said the man acted alone and was described as "disturbed with anti-government sentiments."

Ulrich is in custody and is known to local police from prior calls dating back to 2003.

In the news conference, officials said the attack on the Allina Health clinic may have been targeted at someone at the facility, but investigators would not elaborate further.

Improvised explosive devices were found at the scene and elsewhere in the city.

Ulrich was staying at a Super 8 hotel in Buffalo, which was evacuated following the incident. A large police presence remained at the hotel into the afternoon Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene as well as the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

