Crookston, Minn. 'use-of-force' incident under investigation by BCA

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 16, 2024 7:24am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
CROOKSTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it's investigating a "use-of-force incident" in northwest Minnesota on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the incident happened in Crookston, Minnesota, approximately 25 miles southeast of Grand Forks, North Dakota. 

Although details about the incident were not immediately available, the BCA said it would release additional information once the preliminary investigation is complete. 

This story will be updated as more information is made available.