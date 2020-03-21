Walgreens closes Wayzata store for cleaning after suspected case of coronavirus

article

The Walgreens in Wayzata, Minnesota has closed temporarily after a worker is believed to have contracted the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the company, the store on Wayzata Boulevard closed after officials learned Friday of the presumed case involving a team member. A spokesperson says the worker hasn't been in the store since March 18. Out of an abundance of caution, the store will be closed until Monday for cleaning.

Signs up at the store direct customers to use other nearby locations.

The Walgreens spokesperson says the company is following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health. Officials have contacted individuals who may have had exposure to the worker. They have been asked to self-quarantine.

Until the store re-opens, Walgreens is directing customers to use a separate location on County Road 101 in Minnetonka.