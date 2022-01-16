Expand / Collapse search

Vigil marks 1 month since Jessica Marshik's disappearance in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Missing Persons
Last seen in mid-December, friends and family of Jessica Marshik are desperate for answers in the search for a 36-year-old Minneapolis.woman.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A vigil on Sunday marked one month since Jessica Marshik went missing in Minneapolis.

Praying for her safe return home, friends and family gathered on Sunday to continue to bring attention to Marshik's disappearance.

Friends and family gathered on Sunday as the search continues for a woman reported missing for a month in Minneapolis.

Marshik, a well-known community activist who lived alone in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, hasn't been missing since December 14.

"Our concerns and fears are growing, but it's just really important that we gather and hold space and come together as a community just to speak words of healing and hope and love for our friend," said Kim Millard, who attended Sunday's vigil.

If you know anything about her disappearance you're urged to contact the police.