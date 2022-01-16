Vigil marks 1 month since Jessica Marshik's disappearance in Minneapolis

article

A vigil on Sunday marked one month since Jessica Marshik went missing in Minneapolis.

Praying for her safe return home, friends and family gathered on Sunday to continue to bring attention to Marshik's disappearance.

Marshik, a well-known community activist who lived alone in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, hasn't been missing since December 14.

"Our concerns and fears are growing, but it's just really important that we gather and hold space and come together as a community just to speak words of healing and hope and love for our friend," said Kim Millard, who attended Sunday's vigil.

If you know anything about her disappearance you're urged to contact the police.