Video: Combine driver mows down traffic barrels in construction zone

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
MnDOT
FOX 9

Driver of combine ignores signs, drives over construction barrels

Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured this video of the driver of a combine mowing down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 at about 4 p.m. on June 8.

(FOX 9) - The driver of a combine mowed down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 in McLeod County earlier this month.

Matthew J. Zeller of Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota said Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured video of the incident around 4 p.m. on June 8 near the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod County Road 1, east of Glencoe. 

"That segment of 212 currently has restricted lane widths and closures for a reduced conflict intersection (RCI) project currently under construction," John Brunkhorst, McLeod County engineer and public works director, told FOX 9, noting he's aware of the June 8 incident.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's $2.4 million project to build a J-turn or "reduced conflict intersection" at Highway 212 and County Road 1 and Highway 212 and Highway 22/Chandler Avenue began May 9 and is expected to be done by July 31, MnDOT's website says.  When complete, the intersection will accommodate vehicles of all sizes, including agricultural equipment. 

During construction, one lane in each direction of Highway 212 is closed, according to Zeller. The intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 1 is also closed, so vehicles are detoured, MnDOT's website states.

McLeod County is repaving County Road 1 to coincide with MnDOT's project. Coell is handling the repaving, Zeller said.

FOX 9 has reached out to MnDOT for comment.