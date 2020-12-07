Vandal hits 89-year-old Minneapolis woman's house for 9th time

Police are investigating after a vandal broke the windows at an 89-year-old woman’s home near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis Sunday night—the ninth such incident at the woman’s home since late March.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said Frances Mosley’s home was hit around 9:30 p.m. The suspect wore gloves and a mask and put tape over his license plate.

FOX 9 first reported this story in early November, after the sixth incident at Mosley’s home. Since then, her house has been hit three more times: just after midnight on Thanksgiving morning, last Monday and most recently on Sunday.

Each time, the vandal, wearing a mask and nondescript clothing, approaches from the back of the house, breaks windows and runs off. Mosley’s grandson has taken steps to dissuade the vandal, including installing security cameras, lights and an alarm, but the incidents have continued.

Elder said officers were out talking to witnesses on Sunday night and investigating the crime scene.

Police are continuing to ask neighbors to keep an eye out and to report any information regarding the recent incidents to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.