Vandal strikes again, breaking windows at 89-year-old Minneapolis woman’s home for 7th time

Frances Mosley’s home near Lake Nokomis in south Minneapolis has been the target of vandalism seven times since March. Each time, someone smashes several windows on the first floor of her home late at night or early in the morning.

FOX 9 first reported this story in early November, after the sixth incident. The latest and seventh incident of vandalism happened just after midnight on Thanksgiving morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the house early Thanksgiving morning. (Supplied)

“You’re preparing for Thanksgiving and you’re ‘thinking what kind of person, what kind of deviant mind, would think about doing this on Thanksgiving morning,’” Mrs. Mosley’s son Sean Mosley said.

Neighbors’ camera’s pointed at the ally way captures what Sean believes is the person’s car. He says he thinks it’s a two-person job: one smashes the windows and the other is the driver.

Sean has replaced the windows at his mother’s home several times. He’s installed cameras, shatter alarms on the windows, and extra lighting in the backyard. Friends, neighbors, and family have done stake-outs and have spent the night with her, but the vandal always seems to hit when no one is around.

“These guys are watching. They’re prepared. They’re casing the neighborhood. They’re looking for cars,” Sean said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the Mosley family get more security measures. Sean says this week he plans to get a film put on the glass making it shatterproof. He also wants to put up a fence to keep people out.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to get this person to stop,” Sean said.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis police says they have increased patrols in the area and are looking into the incidents. The vandalism is still considered a property crime.

Sean says he has given all of the information he has to investigators after each incident. He says officers usually collect information, but he was most recently told that there is not an active investigation.