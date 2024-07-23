Valleyfair Fourth of July Fireworks rescheduled for Labor Day weekend

Valleyfair announced its Fourth of July fireworks, which were postponed due to flooding issues in the park, have been rescheduled for the end of August.

What we know

Valleyfair announced in June that the Fourth of July fireworks had been postponed due to ongoing flooding in the park.

In an update on Tuesday, park officials announced the fireworks display will happen at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, during the last weekend of "Corn Fest," which also falls on Labor Day weekend.

Corn Fest runs at the park through Sept. 2. More information can be found here.

Diving deeper

Valleyfair was just one area impacted by widespread flooding this summer. The Shakopee amusement park dealt with floodwaters from the Minnesota River, which affected operations and temporarily closed three rides: Excalibur, Thunder Canyon, and Renegade.

However, Valleyfair wasn’t the only place to postpone or cancel Fourth of July fireworks this year. Several cities canceled their firework displays due to weather and forecast storms on the holiday.

The City of Eden Prairie was one of those cities, and city officials announced on Monday that its fireworks show had been rescheduled for 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Round Lake Park.