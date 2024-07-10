Valleyfair rides reopen this week following flooding closures

After shutting down several rides and canceling its Fourth of July fireworks due to flooding throughout its park and surrounding areas, Valleyfair has announced it will reopen several rides and be back to nearly full strength by the end of the week.

Floodwaters along the Minnesota River affected operations at the Shakopee amusement park starting in late-June, forcing it to temporarily close three rides: Excalibur, Thunder Canyon, and Renegade, while the majority of the park remained open.

But according to Valleyfair officials, both Renegade and Excalibur have reopened again following safety inspections. The reopening date for Thunder Canyon is still to be determined.

Valley Fair will also resume its normal operating hours, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., beginning on July 12.

The parking lot, which was also closed due to flooding, reopened on July 3.