MN weather: Rain totals from Saturday

The Brief Saturday was the second-rainiest March day on record based on data from Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport. Travelers had to contend with slick surfaces during the heavy rainfall. A wintry mix expected later in the day on Sunday.



Heavy rainfall on Saturday brought near-record-breaking precipitation, and more is expected later on Sunday.

Weekend rain

FOX 9 weather rain totals. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Saturday was the second-rainiest March day on record for the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, with 1.53 inches of rainfall total.

Reports of icing came in from communities like St. Cloud and Cambridge as the rainfall picked up Saturday afternoon.

Rain totals from the FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

This spring storm system is still making its way through the state on Sunday and is expected to bring more wintry precipitation with it.

Potential snowfall

Snow potential from FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9) Expand

Local perspective:

Snowfall rates have a chance to increase this evening from south central Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

This could create times of reduced visibility and dangerous travel.

Freezing rain has been reported since Saturday afternoon, with many roadways on 511mn.org reporting wintry precipitation leading to slick travel.

A winter weather advisory remains in place through 1 p.m. for western Minnesota and 5 p.m. for central Minnesota with the continued threat of ice glazing and snowfall accumulations of 1–3 inches.

This is expected to bring slippery travel concerns throughout the rest of the day.