UHC CEO killed: New York police release new photos of suspect
NEW YORK CITY (FOX 9) - The New York City Police Department (NYPD) released new photos of the man suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
With the high-profile search expanding across state lines, the FBI announced late Friday that it was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, adding to a reward of up to $10,000 that the NYPD has offered. Police say they believe the suspect acted alone.
Tips can be shared with police by calling NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by sending a message to @nypdtips on X or Instagram.
The new photos can be viewed below:
New York City Police Department photo of the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The images released by police late Saturday show the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson boarding a taxi.
The first shows him outside the vehicle and the second shows him looking through the partition between the back seat and the front of the cab. In both, his face is partially obscured by a blue, medical-style mask.
Search for suspect
The manhunt continues for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brain Thompson in New York, as the mayor of New York told reporters at a holiday party, "The net is tightening" on finding the gunman.
Fencing surrounds the UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka. Crews were seen unloading fencing from a bobcat to add another layer of security on Saturday. A police surveillance camera is also in place to keep watch.
Investigators are looking for the gunman who has been on the run since Thompson was killed on Wednesday. On Saturday, the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, told reporters that authorities are closing in on the person who killed Thompson.
The cab took the gunman to George Washington Bridge Bus Station, where the killer likely boarded a bus to flee New York City, investigators believe.
Though police still do not know the name of the suspect, they have images of him briefly showing his smile at the Upper West Side hostel where he stayed after arriving in New York City on Nov. 24.
What we know so far
Police say the suspect got on the Greyhound bus in Atlanta on Nov. 27 to New York. He then used a fake New Jersey ID to check into a hostel before the shooting.
Photos were released showing his face in the lobby of that hostel.
On Friday, NYPD investigators found a backpack in Central Park West they believe belonged to the suspect. New York media outlets are reporting that inside there was a jacket and Monopoly money was found.
Also, there was also a discarded water bottle and protein bar wrapper that will be tested for DNA.
The suspect dropped a burner phone in an alley after the shooting.
Investigators also say they found three shell casings with the words "deny," "depose" and "delay," which are popular phrases to criticize the healthcare industry.
Saturday divers searched the waters of Central Park for the murder weapon, but it's unclear if anything was found.
Back in Minnesota, Medica Insurance Company, also in Minnetonka, announced Friday it is temporarily closing its headquarters until Dec. 13 out of an abundance of caution.
Investigators told Fox News Digital the words were clearly intentionally left to make a statement. The suspect has been on the run since Wednesday.
