Fake bomb threat made at UnitedHealthcare CEO's home the night of his killing

The Brief Maple Grove police responded to fake bomb threats the night that UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed. Police were notified of threats at two different homes owned by Thompson on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 4. No threats were found.



Maple Grove police say they responded to bomb threats following the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO in New York City.

The homes were owned by Brian Thompson, the UntiedHeathcare CEO who was fatally shot in New York City the morning of Dec. 4.

What we know

Police said officers responded to two different homes in Maple Grove after getting reports of a bomb threat just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The threats were reportedly received by the Maple Grove city attorney, who then notified police.

Authorities say bomb squad personnel responded to the homes and did not find any signs of threats or explosive devices.

A police K-9 also checked residence mailboxes and determined there were no threats.

What we don't know

No arrests or suspects related to the bomb threats have been announced, and the fatal shooting in New York City is still being investigated.

New York City fatal shooting

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. near West 54th Street and 6th Avenue outside the Hilton Hotel.

According to police, Thompson, 50, was shot at least once in the back and once in the calf. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Thompson was heading to the Hilton Hotel for the UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. The gunman arrived outside the building approximately five minutes before Thompson, and appeared to be lying in wait before shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO from behind.

Police at a press conference Wednesday called this a "brazen, targeted attack," with the suspect waiting for their intended target in this "premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

Person of interest

The New York Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who they say is a person of interest and wanted for questioning in connection to the killing of Thompson.

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premeditated, targeted attack," a post on X reads.

The two photos include an unmasked man wearing a light brown wool cream-colored jacket, gray hood, and carrying what appears to be a backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

NYPD released pictures of the shooting suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (NYPD)

Manhunt continues

The gunman fled the scene on foot, got on an e-bike and was last seen riding into Central Park.

The Associated Press reported that law enforcement began an extensive search using drones, helicopters and K-9s, but the suspect has not been found as of Thursday morning.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect was wearing a "light brown wool cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a very distinctive gray backpack."

Police are still trying to locate the shooter as of Thursday morning.

There’s a reward for up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Message found on bullets

A law enforcement source told the New York Post on Thursday that the words "deny," "depose" and "defend" were on the live rounds and casing left behind at the scene of the shooting.

Sources said each bullet and casing contained one word on it, leading authorities to believe the suspect may have been trying to leave a message.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.