Medica closes MN headquarters as manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer continues

The Brief Medica, a health insurer, has temporarily closed its headquarters in Minnetonka as the manhunt for the suspect who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson continues in New York. Thompson was killed on Dec. 4 before a UnitedHealthcare investors meeting.



Medica has temporarily closed its headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, as the manhunt for the suspect who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson continues in New York.

What we know

A spokesperson for Medica told FOX 9 safety concerns following Thompson's killing prompted the health plan to close its offices temporarily, through at least Dec. 13. Here's the company's statement:

"The safety of Medica employees is our top priority and we have increased security both for all of our employees. Although we have received no specific threats related to our campuses, our office buildings will be temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution. Like other insurers, Medica also has removed from our website the bios of its executives, for the same precautionary reasons."

Despite law enforcement not speculating publicly on a motive for Thompson's shooting, health insurance providers across the United States are taking steps to reduce visibility for executives. Live rounds and casings from the shooting were left behind at the scene with the words "deny," "depose" and "defend." The words on the bullets mimic the phrase "delay, deny, defend," which is often used by insurance industry critics to describe tactics used to avoid paying for health insurance claims.

In a statement on LinkedIn earlier this week, Medica commented on Thompson's killing:

"Here at Medica, we were stunned to learn of the tragic death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson—a visionary leader in the healthcare space. Our condolences go out to all of the employees and long-time colleagues of Brian who are understandably devastated by this senseless act of violence. We know Brian was a respected industry leader not only here in Minnesota but nationwide, a friend, husband and father. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and those he crossed paths with during this difficult time."

The investigation and manhunt

In the days since the shooting, the NYPD has been revealing more details about a person of interest's whereabouts before and after Thompson's killing.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect got on a Greyhound bus in Atlanta on Nov. 27 and went to New York City. He then used a fake New Jersey ID to check into a hostel before the shooting.

The New York Police Department on Dec. 5 released new photos of the person of interest that show his face. The images showed a man in the lobby of his New York City hostel, and add to a collection of photos and videos that have been shared since the shooting, including footage of the attack, as well as still frames of the suspect shopping at Starbucks before the attack.

"We are fully cooperating with the NYPD and, as this is an active investigation, can not comment at this time," hostel spokesperson Danielle Brumfitt said in an emailed statement to the AP.

In addition to the words on the bullets, police sources also told FOX News the suspect dropped a burner phone in an alley after the shooting, and the Associated Press is reporting police are also testing a discarded water bottle and protein bar wrapper for his DNA.

Law enforcement officials told the AP they believe the shooter had at least some firearms training and experience with guns based on the surveillance video and evidence from the scene.

Who is Brian Thompson?

Thompson was married and the father of two sons who lived in Maple Grove. He worked at UnitedHealthcare since 2004, serving as the CEO for more than three years.

His wife, Paulette, told NBC News on Wednesday that he told her some people had been threatening him, though she didn't have many details on the threats.

UnitedHealthcare provides coverage for more than 49 million Americans and brought in more than $281 billion in revenue last year. It is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the U.S. and manages health insurance coverage for employers and state and federally funded Medicaid programs, the AP said. In October, UnitedHealthcare was named along with Humana and CVS in a Senate report detailing how its denial rate for prior authorizations for some Medicare Advantage patients has surged in recent years.