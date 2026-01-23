Twin Cities warming centers brace for cold, extend hours for weekend

The Brief Warming shelters in the Twin Cities are preparing for a bitterly cold weekend. Some shelters, like the Holy Christian Church, are already over capacity. The American Indian Community Development Corporation will extend hours to accommodate more people.



As the Twin Cities brace for a frigid weekend, warming shelters are stepping up to meet demand.

Shelters prepare for increased capacity

What we know:

The Holy Christian Church exceeded its capacity Thursday night, accommodating 45 men and 35 women, with five extra men staying overnight, said Larene Randle-Wade, CEO of Minnesota One-Stop for Communities.

The American Indian Community Development Corporation plans to remain open all weekend, with 45 reclining chairs ready and space for up to 65 people. Dava Beaulieu, Director of Program Operations, said they usually don't have weekend drop-ins, but will open this Saturday and Sunday.

Both shelters are extending their hours and preparing for potential ice conditions, ensuring security measures are in place to prevent ice from entering the facilities.

What they're saying:

"We do the best we can, because we have men that walk up, and so we don't turn them away," said Randle-Wade. Beaulieu added, "We have an overflow where they are able to go upstairs... If that's full, we'll send them over to Homeward Bound."

Security and safety measures

Why you should care:

Both shelters have protocols to handle ICE possibly knocking on their doors.

Beaulieu mentioned security doors at each location, while Randle-Wade emphasized that doors remain locked, and entry is controlled.