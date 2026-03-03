Twin Cities Marathon: Registration opens Tuesday for 2026 race

The Brief Registration for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday The marathon weekend will feature various races, including the 26.2-mile marathon and TC 10-Mile. Events will take place on the weekend of Oct. 3-4, with a focus on community and charity.



The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend is gearing up for another exciting year, with registration opening soon for a variety of races.

Registration details and events

What we know:

Registration for this fall's marathon opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The event, organized by Twin Cities In Motion, is expected to attract more than 30,000 runners over the course of the weekend.

The marathon, capped at 11,000 participants, will continue its extended finish time limit of six hours and 30 minutes. The weekend will also feature the Medtronic TC 10-Mile, which is first-come, first-served, with a cap of 12,700 participants.

Additional events include the TC 5K, TC 10K, and family events, all taking place at the State Capitol grounds on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Community and charity focus

Why you should care:

The marathon weekend is not just about running, it's about community and charity. The TC Half Marathon for More is a charity-focused race with 500 runners pledging to raise funds for nonprofit organizations.

"The demand for the TC Half Marathon for More has grown significantly," said Ashley Ramacher, Twin Cities In Motion Senior Coordinator of Community Programs.

Kids 18 and under can participate in events at no charge, thanks to the TC Kids Run Free program. This initiative is supported by TCM Members and donors, emphasizing the community's commitment to engaging youth in healthy activities.

What we don't know:

Specific details about any new safety measures or changes in event logistics have not been disclosed yet.

You can find out more information about the Twin Cities Marathon weekend at tcmevents.org.