Withdrawal of ICE in MN depends on cooperation, Trump's border czar says

White House Border Czar Tom Homan, in his first briefing after taking over Operation Metro Surge, said he is working on a drawdown plan of federal agents in Minnesota, but it depends on cooperation with state and local officials.

Drawdown plan for ICE in Minnesota

What they're saying:

Homan arrived in Minnesota on Monday, and said they've made progress so far. He's had conversations with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as county sheriffs and other local officials.

Homan said cooperation with local authorities, especially jails and prisons, will give federal agents better access to people in the United States illegally. This would then lead to fewer federal law enforcement on Minnesota streets.

"My main focus now is drawdown, based upon the great conversations I’ve had with your state and local leaders," Homan said.

Homan said the drawdown plan of federal agents depends on cooperation and targets they have left to find. But they will stay until the problems are gone. When asked who they're prioritizing with targeted operations, he said criminal aliens, public safety threats and national security threats, stressing that if you come into the United States illegally "you're never off the table."

"As we see cooperation happen, then the redeployment will happen," Homan said, noting targeted operations make ICE operations safer.

Homan did acknowledge immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota haven’t been perfect but was adamant the Trump administration isn’t surrendering.

How many ICE agents in Minnesota?

By the numbers:

As for the number of federal agents in Minnesota as of Thursday, Homan would not provide a number. In a court filing on Monday, federal officials told a judge there were approximately 3,000 officers and agents with ICE and Customs and Border Protection. But, that same day, President Trump said some federal officers would leave the state in the wake of the shooting of Alex Pretti.