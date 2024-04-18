Basil sold at Trader Joe's linked to Minnesota Salmonella cases

article

Minnesota health officials are warning people not to eat a brand of basil sold by Trader Joe's because of a multi-state Salmonella outbreak that has sickened four Minnesotans.

Infinite Herbs brand organic basil in 2.5-ounce clamshell-style containers sold by Trader Joe's are part of a Salmonella outbreak announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) said Thursday.

The outbreak has sickened four Minnesotans between the ages of 3 and 59 who are all from the Twin Cities metro area, health officials said. They all became ill between Feb. 15 and March 27, though none of them were hospitalized and no one died. Their illnesses were all linked back to the Infinite Herbs basil sold at Trader Joe's.

Nationwide, 12 people from seven states were sickened by this Salmonella outbreak. However, the number of people who could have become ill from this outbreak is likely higher because many people with Salmonella infection do not seek health care or get tested, health officials said.

"People who consumed the product, become sick and are concerned about their health should consult their health care provider and mention this outbreak," MDH said in the press release.

Trader Joe's has removed the basil from store shelves and anyone who has it in their refrigerator or freezer should throw it out.

Salmonella infection symptoms

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever.

Symptoms usually begin within 12-96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure. They usually clear up in five to seven days, but about 28% of confirmed cases require hospitalization.

There are about 1,000 Salmonella infections reported annually in Minnesota.