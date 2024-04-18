Salmonella infections linked to contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe's: CDC

The CDC is warning the public of an outbreak of Salmonella infections that has been linked to potentially contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe's.

The CDC says it has received reports of 12 Salmonella infections in seven states and one person has been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The infections have been linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil sold in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers. Trader Joe's sold this item in 29 states and Washington, DC and has since pulled this product from stores. The CDC says investigators are working to identify other potentially contaminated products.

Infinite Herbs brand organic basil, 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers

What should I do?

The CDC says the public should:

Not eat any contaminated basil

Throw away or return any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s

Clean surfaces and items that may have touched contaminated basil, including refrigerator shelves and cutting boards using hot soapy water or a dishwasher

Businesses should also:

Not sell or use Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s

Wash and sanitize surfaces that may have touched contaminated basil

What are the symptoms of Salmonella?

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

The CDC recommends calling your healthcare provider if you have any of these more severe symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting to the point you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, including not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

The CDC says that most people infected with Salmonella should experience symptoms six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. However, children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

For more information about Salmonella, click here.