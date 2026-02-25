2026 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule
LORETTO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The lineup is set for the 2026 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour.
Town Ball Tour lineup
FOX 9's Town Ball Tour lineup for 2026.
Local perspective:
FOX 9 is back on the road for the ninth season of the Town Ball Tour this summer, starting on June 10. Here's this year's lineup:
- June 10: Farming Flames host the Coldspring Rockies at 7:30 p.m.
- June 17: Loretto Larks (time and opponent to be announced)
- June 24: Sleepy Eye Indians host the Stark Longhorns at 7:30 p.m.
- July 1: Hinckley Knights host the Quamba Cubs at 7:30 p.m.
- July 7: Brownton Bruins host the Glencoe Brewers at 7 p.m.
- July 15: River Falls Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats at 7:30 p.m.
*All dates are Wednesdays except the July 7 stop, which is a Tuesday.
How to watch FOX 9 Town Ball Tour
Watch live:
FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.
The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.