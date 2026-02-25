2026 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

The Brief The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour returns for the ninth year, kicking off on June 10 with the Farming Flames. There are six stops on this year's tour, which ends on July 15. FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballpark for each game.



FOX 9 is back on the road for the ninth season of the Town Ball Tour this summer, starting on June 10. Here's this year's lineup:

June 10: Farming Flames host the Coldspring Rockies at 7:30 p.m.

June 17: Loretto Larks (time and opponent to be announced)

June 24: Sleepy Eye Indians host the Stark Longhorns at 7:30 p.m.

July 1: Hinckley Knights host the Quamba Cubs at 7:30 p.m.

July 7: Brownton Bruins host the Glencoe Brewers at 7 p.m.

July 15: River Falls Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats at 7:30 p.m.

*All dates are Wednesdays except the July 7 stop, which is a Tuesday.

How to watch FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.