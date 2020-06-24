Town ball game cancelled after player had 'direct contact' with COVID-19 patient
ARLINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A town ball game in Arlington, Minnesota has been cancelled Wednesday after a player on one of the teams came into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Arlington A’s class C amateur baseball team, their game against the Hutchinson Huskies was cancelled because the person who was unknowingly in contact with a COVID-19 patient attended practice.
The said player does not know if he has COVID-19, but the team decided to cancel the game out of an “abundance of caution.”