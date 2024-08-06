Tim Walz picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

What Harris is saying about her pick

In a text to supporters at 9:20 a.m. CT Tuesday, Harris said she is "Pleased to share that I've made my decision: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will join our campaign as my running mate."

"I am proud to announce that I’ve asked Gov. Tim Walz to be my running mate. One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle-class families run deep. It's personal. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his own. We are going to build a great partnership. We start out as underdogs but I believe together, we can win this election," Harris said in a statement.

In a post on X, Harris said "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team."

Gov. Walz: ‘Honor of a lifetime’

Walz has also stated on X, saying "It is the honor of a lifetime to join Kamala Harris in this campaign. I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us."

Just after 10 a.m., a group of SUVs left Eastcliff in St. Paul, where the governor has been living, and drove to the airport.

Harris, Walz to go on battleground states tour

Harris and Walz are going on a tour of battleground states this week, with their first appearance together at a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. They're scheduled to visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Other names on the shortlist for VP included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, as well as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Minnesota has produced two vice presidents, Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale.

What does Harris' VP pick mean?

In choosing Walz, Harris is turning to a Midwestern governor, military veteran and union supporter. Walz helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for Minnesota, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and family aid.

Harris' running mate pick shows she hopes to firm up her standing across the upper Midwest, which is a critical region in presidential politics and serves as a buffer for Democrats seeking to become president. This comes as Democrats are haunted by Republican Donald Trump's wins in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016 (Trump did lose the states in 2020 but has put renewed focus on them and Minnesota for the 2024 election).

Growing support for Tim Walz

In the weeks since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for president, Walz has been campaigning for Harris as the Democratic nominee and next president — and drawing a lot of attention while doing it despite not having much of a national profile.

In the hours after Biden dropped out, Walz was on the phone with Harris. He wouldn’t quite say what the conversation was about but he enthusiastically praised the vice president, especially for her groundbreaking appearance in St. Paul when she became the first sitting VP or President to visit an abortion clinic.

The second-term DFL governor was seen as a dark horse early on but got a boost from social media and has created excitement after a series of appearances on national networks, including FOX News.

Walz drew support from Democrats while making headlines and going viral for his comments, including starting the Harris campaign’s "weird" attack line against former President Donald Trump and JD Vance. Those who support him have cited his experience passing liberal priorities in Minnesota, as well as his background as a teacher, coach and veteran of the National Guard.

Even before Biden dropped out, some in Minnesota's Congressional Delegation said Walz would make a great vice president, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (she hasn’t yet endorsed Walz for VP) and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum.

He’s also drawn fire from Minnesota Republicans and Trump after being named to a "short list" for potential vice presidential candidates.

In an ABC News/Ipsos poll before Harris announced her running mate, found that about 9 in 10 U.S. adults don’t know enough to have an opinion on Walz. Among Americans with a view, opinions were split between positive and negative.

Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, speaks during an event at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The Biden administration is announcing almost $5 billion today for 37 transportation projects across the US using s (Getty Images) Expand

Walz was elected as Minnesota's 41st governor in 2018 and was reelected in 2022. His accomplishments include providing free school meals to all students in Minnesota, protecting reproductive freedom, cutting taxes for the middle class, and expanding paid leave for workers, among other priorities.

In addition to being the governor, he is also the co-chair of the Democratic Convention Rules Committee.

He was born in Nebraska, and after high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. He graduated from Chadron State College with a social science degree in 1989. He then spent a year teaching abroad before returning home to serve full-time in the National Guard and teach high school, as well as accept a coaching position.

Walz is married to Gwen Walz. They moved to Mankato, Minnesota, where they both worked at Mankato High School, where he taught social studies and helped coach the Mankato West football team.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, representing Minnesota’s First Congressional District, and was reelected for another five terms before running for governor of Minnesota.

What happens now in Minnesota?

If Harris and Walz are elected president and vice president, it sets off a chain of promotions in Minnesota, making Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Minnesota’s first female and first Native American governor, and state Sen. Bobby Jo Champion its first Black lieutenant governor.

If Flanagan becomes governor, she would be the first woman to be governor in Minnesota and the first female Native American governor in the U.S., as well as the first Native American governor of Minnesota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.