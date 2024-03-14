VP Kamala Harris to visit reproductive health clinic in Twin Cities

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Twin Cities on Thursday with plans to visit a reproductive health clinic, a first for any U.S. president or vice president.

The White House said the visit is part of a nationwide "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour in which Harris travels to states with protected reproductive rights, states with abortion bans, and states that are still navigating the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the ruling that legalized abortion.

Minnesota will be the 15th state visited this year as part of the tour. Harris plans on visiting a health clinic in the Twin Cities that provides a variety of services, including preventative care, mental health services, birth control, and abortions.

Although the exact time for the VP's visits has not yet been released

This is Harris' third visit to Minnesota since becoming vice president. Last year, she visited an electric vehicle facility in St. Cloud.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.