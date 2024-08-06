Gov. Walz picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate: Reaction

Minnesota political leaders and organizations are reacting after Vice President Kamala Harris picked Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Minnesota DFL

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin released the following statement:

"The entire country is about to see why their friends from Minnesota can’t stop bragging about Governor Walz. By picking a servant leader born and raised in a small town who has dedicated his career to protecting freedoms and lifting up working families, Vice President Harris has chosen the perfect foil for JD Vance and his politics of resentment. Under Governor Walz’s leadership, Minnesota has built a model for how Democrats across the nation can both win elections and improve people’s lives. We could not be more excited to help bring the Minnesota magic to this campaign and to put Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the White House."

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan posted the following on X:

"I’ve been friends with Tim Walz for almost 20 years. And for more than five years, he’s been my partner in justice at the Minnesota Capitol. He has the grit and the grace to keep our country moving forward alongside Kamala Harris. Let’s get @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz elected!"

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

The Minnesota Attorney General released the following statement:

"Tim Walz and I were elected to Congress together in 2006 and statewide office together in 2018. We have worked alongside one another for almost 20 years, so I can say with confidence that there is no better choice for Vice President of the United States of America. Tim has the courage of a veteran, the compassion of a school teacher, the grit of a football coach, and the experience of both a congressman and governor.



"If you want to understand who Tim Walz is, look no further than what he has done for Minnesota. Under Tim’s leadership, Minnesota is banishing hunger from our classrooms by providing free school meals to every student. Under Tim’s leadership, our state passed paid leave to ensure no worker has to choose between earning a living and caring for an ill family member. And under Tim’s leadership, Minnesota enacted universal background checks and a red flag law to protect people from gun violence. Tim Walz built a record of putting people first because that’s just the kind of person he is.



"Tim Walz and Kamala Harris are true public servants who have spent their lives working tirelessly on behalf of the American people. Plus, they are both big-hearted, jovial people with great senses of humor and boundless optimism. I look forward to campaigning vigorously for the Harris-Walz ticket, and I cannot wait to see what Kamala and Tim accomplish on behalf of America."

He also posted a video on X.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar posted the following statement on X:

"Minnesota is known as the land of Vice Presidents, and we've got another great one on the way! As a veteran, a high school teacher and football coach, and our Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz has been an incredible leader (and on top of that, a good friend). Let's go win this!"

Rep. Betty McCollum

Rep. Betty McCollum released the following statement:

"Vice President Harris has made an excellent, insightful choice in selecting Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate. Tim Walz is my friend and a former colleague whose Midwest values are rooted in selfless service to our nation, caring for his neighbors, and inspiring students, soldiers, and citizens to stand together, dream bigger, and never give up. Tim is a rock-solid Democrat, a teacher, a football coach, a veteran and a leader who will defend our freedoms and will work to improve the lives of all Americans in every corner of our country.

"I am inspired, energized, and ready to get to work today to elect the Harris-Walz ticket to the White House! Let’s go Kamala and Tim!!!"

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Mayor Frey posted X saying "Great pick, @KamalaHarris! I can’t wait for the rest of the country to get to know @Tim_Walz. Cheers to a ticket that’s going to energize people across the nation. IYKYK."

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood issued the following statement:

"It is a joy to see Governor Walz on the national ticket," said Tim Stanley, executive director of Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund. "For decades, Tim Walz has boldly championed reproductive freedom. As governor, he signed laws codifying the right to abortion, protecting providers and patients who travel to Minnesota for care, making health care more accessible and affordable, and investing in children and families. He consistently shows up for all Minnesotans and neighbors to say: you’re welcome in our state."

Sen. Tina Smith

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith posted a picture on X of her and Gov. Walz saying "DONUT count Minnesota Out. Congratulations Governor Walz!"

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar posted on X saying, "Congratulations to our next Vice President @Tim_Walz. Our North Star state Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law. Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket."

Rep. Dean Phillips

Rep. Dean Phillips posted on X "@Tim_Walz can fix a lawnmower, fire a cannon, and fiercely protect women’s freedoms. All in one day."

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden put out a lengthy statement on X about Gov. Walz being picked as Kamala Harris' running mate.

