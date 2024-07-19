Rep. Betty McCollum joins calls for Biden to withdraw from race

article

Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who represents Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, is calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) released a statement to FOX 9 on Friday calling on Biden to allow Vice President Harris to become the nominee. She also said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would make a strong running mate should she choose him as a partner.

"Winning in November and defeating Trump’s dangerous, hate-filled agenda must be Democrats’ sole focus. To give Democrats a strong, viable path to winning the White House, I am calling upon President Biden to release his delegates and empower Vice-President Harris to step forward to become the Democratic nominee for President. If she becomes our Democratic nominee, Vice-President Harris will need a strong Midwestern running-mate and I encourage her and the Democratic delegates to consider a successful leader who has been a teacher, soldier, football coach, former-member of Congress, and a proven winner – Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz."

Gov. Walz earlier this month voiced his support for President Biden and spoke outside the Republican National Convention earlier this week.

Rep. McCollum joins a long list of Democrats calling for Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Rep. Angie Craig, who represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District, on July 6 publicly called for Biden to withdraw from the race.

Many of the calls came after Biden's poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June.

Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Biden "must demonstrate to the American people that he can win." She previously ran against Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential primary.

The top Democrats who have called on Biden to exit the race include Rep. Adam Schiff of California, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, and Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico.

President Biden recently tested positive for COVID-19, causing him to cancel a campaign event in Las Vegas earlier this week. Biden's campaign officials reiterated on Friday the president will remain in the race while acknowledging slipping support.