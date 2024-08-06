Who is Tim Walz, Minnesota’s governor and Kamala Harris’ running mate?

Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election, according to Associated Press sources.

Who is Tim Walz?

Walz was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018 and reelected in 2022 after serving several years as U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Before that, he was a teacher, coach and member of the Army National Guard.

As governor, Walz has touted his accomplishments including providing free school meals to all students in Minnesota, protecting reproductive freedom, cutting taxes for the middle class, and expanding paid leave for workers, among other policies.

In addition to being the governor, he is also the co-chair of the Democratic Convention Rules Committee.

Walz was born in Nebraska and after high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. He graduated from Chadron State College with a social science degree in 1989. He then spent a year teaching abroad before returning home to serve full-time in the National Guard and teach high school, as well as accept a coaching position.

Walz is married to Gwen Walz. They moved to Mankato, Minnesota, where they both worked at Mankato High School, where he taught social studies and helped coach the Mankato West football team.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, representing Minnesota’s First Congressional District, and was reelected for another five terms before running for governor of Minnesota.

Growing support for Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz greets US Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 14, 2024. Harris toured an abortion clinic, highlighting a key election issue in wh Expand

In the weeks since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for president, Walz has been campaigning for Harris as the Democratic nominee and next president — and drawing a lot of attention while doing it despite not having much of a national profile.

In the hours after Biden dropped out, Walz was on the phone with Harris. He wouldn’t quite say what the conversation was about but he enthusiastically praised the vice president, especially for her groundbreaking appearance in St. Paul when she became the first sitting VP or President to visit an abortion clinic.

The second-term DFL governor was seen as a dark horse early on but got a boost from social media and has created excitement after a series of appearances on national networks, including FOX News.

Walz drew support from Democrats while making headlines and going viral for his comments, including starting the Harris campaign’s "weird" attack line against former President Donald Trump and JD Vance. Those who support him have cited his experience passing liberal priorities in Minnesota, as well as his background as a teacher, coach and veteran of the National Guard.

Even before Biden dropped out, some in Minnesota's Congressional Delegation said Walz would make a great vice president, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (she hasn’t yet endorsed Walz for VP) and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum.

He’s also drawn fire from Minnesota Republicans and Trump after being named to a "short list" for potential vice presidential candidates.

In an ABC News/Ipsos poll before Harris announced her running mate, found that about 9 in 10 U.S. adults don’t know enough to have an opinion on Walz. Among Americans with a view, opinions were split between positive and negative.

What happens now in Minnesota?

If Harris and Walz are elected president and vice president, it sets off a chain of promotions in Minnesota, making Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Minnesota’s first female and first Native American governor, and state Sen. Bobby Jo Champion its first Black lieutenant governor.

If Flanagan becomes governor, she would be the first woman to be governor in Minnesota and the first female Native American governor in the U.S., as well as the first Native American governor of Minnesota.