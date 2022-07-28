Three charged in Minneapolis Police Precinct shooting

Three have been charged for their alleged part in a shooting that saw gunfire hit the Minneapolis Police Department's 4th Precinct and nearby homes Tuesday.

Davion Gaines, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a machine gun. Troy Teasley, 29, of St. Paul, was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Makeiyen Thompson, 21, of Minneapolis, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. In addition, all three were charged with riot in the second-degree, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday gunfire erupted near the 4th Precinct on the 1900 block of Plymouth Avenue North. Officers in the parking lot of the building had to take cover as a result.

No one was injured in the shooting, but nearby homes and the precinct building were struck by gunfire.

According to the criminal complaint, officers saw an individual who had been firing a weapon, later identified as Gaines, get into the passenger side of a vehicle that then fled. Police began a pursuit of the vehicle, and after it stopped, Gaines continued to flee on foot.

Gaines was arrested and the officers observed a hidden handgun with an extended protruding magazine and small attachment to the rear slide, which allows the handgun to be fired in a fully automatic fashion, according to the complaint.

Thompson was discovered nearby, hiding from responding officers between a fence and house. Police say they discovered a handgun with an extended magazine five feet from him.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Teasley.

What led up to the shooting or the target is unknown at this time.