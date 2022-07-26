Gunfire erupts near 4th Precinct in Minneapolis

Police say the 4th Precinct and nearby homes were stuck by gunfire early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., an MPD spokesperson says gunfire erupted near the 4th Precinct on the 1900 block of Plymouth Avenue North. Officers in the parking lot of the building had to take cover.

Officers observed a vehicle fleeing the scene and followed it. They were able to pull the car over and arrest the two occupants after they fled on foot. A third person was arrested after they were found hiding near the area.

No one was injured in the shooting, but nearby homes and the Precinct were struck by gunfire.

What led up to the shooting or the target is unknown at this time.