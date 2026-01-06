Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Jan. 9-11)

Whether you're into tattoos, ice art, or historical adventures, there are plenty of things to do in Minnesota this weekend.

Crooked Lake Ice Carousel

Saturday, Jan. 10, from noon to 5 p.m.

Northwest end of Crooked Lake, Andover

Free event; more info here

Experience the ninth annual Crooked Lake Ice Carousel, the largest ever on the lake. Take a spin on the ice, warm up with hot chocolate and take a thrilling ride down the Tower of Terror sledding hill.

Minneapolis Institute of Ice

Thursday, Jan. 8, until the ice melts

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Free event

Bundle up and explore ice sculptures inspired by Mia’s collection in the courtyard, then warm up inside with a self-guided tour at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. A special kickoff event on Thursday, Jan. 8, features live sculpting demonstrations, an ice bar, live music, and more.

Ice sculptures will be on view during museum hours until they melt.

Free Admission to Minnesota Historical Society Locations

Saturday, Jan. 10

Various locations across Minnesota

Free event

Take advantage of free admission to several Minnesota Historical Society sites and museums. Explore the state's rich history at locations like the Split Rock Lighthouse, Mill City Museum, and Historic Fort Snelling, all at no cost.

Can’t make it this time? The Minnesota Historical Society offers four free admission days per year.

Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Festival

Jan. 9-11

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

Ticketed event

Join the 17th Annual Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Festival, where tattoo artists from around the world gather to showcase their skills. Whether you're looking for new ink or just want to enjoy the live entertainment and vendor offerings, this event caters to all tattoo enthusiasts.

Twin Cities Auto Show

Jan. 3-11

Minneapolis Convention Center

Ticketed event

The 53rd annual auto show runs through Jan. 11 and aims to provide a warm, comfortable environment where attendees can see everything from trucks to electric vehicles under one roof at the Minneapolis Convention Center.