53rd Annual Twin Cities Auto Show returns to Minneapolis

The Brief The 53rd Annual Auto Show has moved to earlier in the year, from Jan. 3–11. A big reveal on day one includes a new luxury car line coming to the metro. Other highlights include trucks, EVs, and family-friendly experiences.



The 53rd Annual Auto Show is set for Jan. 3-11, offering a cozy indoor experience during Minnesota's coldest season.

Twin Cities Auto Show

Big picture view:

The auto show has traditionally been held in the spring, but this year, it moved to early January.

This timing allows visitors to explore the latest in automotive options without braving the cold weather.

The show aims to provide a warm, comfortable environment where attendees can see everything from trucks to electric vehicles under one roof at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

What they're saying:

Twin Cities Auto Show President, Scott Lambert, says "What’s hot right now is choice and flexibility, with a focus on vehicles that fit real life, including work, weather, family, and adventure, said organizers."

This year's show will feature trucks, SUVs, hybrids, EVs, and luxury models, reflecting the diverse needs of Minnesotans.

No-pressure experience :

Organizers say the auto show has an emphasis on being a no-pressure environment, where visitors can learn, compare, and explore without the expectation of buying.

There’s no selling on the exhibit floor, making it a perfect place for research and exploration.

The show also promises fun, hands-on experiences like the TRUCK GIVEAWAY, Camp Jeep’s indoor obstacle course, and the Electric Vehicle Neighborhood for practical EV education.

For tickets, click here.