Teen fatally shot in Chanhassen; teenage friend arrested

A teenager was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of her 17-year-old acquaintance in Chanhassen early Thursday morning.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call just before 3 a.m. at Fairview Southdale Hospital on a report of a teenager who had been fatally shot.

Authorities say the 17-year-old boy was shot on the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen and was driven to the Edina hospital by friends. At some point during the drive, Eden Prairie police initiated a pursuit of the vehicle until they arrived at the hospital.

Officers looked inside the vehicle and found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen ultimately died from his injuries, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office will not be releasing the teen's identity until they notify the next of kin.

Law enforcement arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the fatal shooting. Authorities say they believe she was an acquaintance of the teen but did not say how they believe she was involved in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. The teenager has not been officially charged as of Thursday afternoon.