911 transcript in Sen. Mitchell alleged burglary released: 'I tripped over ‘em'

Authorities released the 911 call transcript that led police to arrest DFL State Sen. Nicole Mitchell during the early morning hours of April 22.

The caller, Mitchell’s stepmother, dialed 911 at about 4:45 a.m. saying someone broke into her house and ran into the basement.

The transcript shows the stepmother told police she thought the intruder was a man and couldn’t get a look at them because it was "completely dark."

She also reported she "tripped over ‘em," when the intruder was on the floor next to her bed before she ran to the basement.

The 911 operator then dispatched police to the home and asked the stepmother if she was armed. She responded by saying "I have a little steak knife in my hand right now," and later said, "I don’t know what the hell is going on."

Police at the scene told the stepmother to stay put while they investigated the basement.

Officers then say they found Mitchell dressed in all black with a flashlight with a black sock covering it nearby. The criminal complaint states Mitchell admitted she "did something bad" but was trying to get items that belonged to her late father, as well as his cremated ashes.

She is charged with first-degree burglary and has a hearing scheduled for June 10.

GOP lawmakers have since filed an ethics complaint on the matter and made a motion to expedite the investigation. Although accused legislators typically have up to 30 days before an investigation begins, Republicans noted that the legislative session would be over by then.

The Minnesota DFL only holds a one-vote majority in the Senate, making Mitchell's vote critical in any party-line issues.

Mitchell is serving her first term as a DFL state senator who represents Woodbury after being elected in 2022. She is the vice chair of the State and Local Government and Veterans Committee. Before entering politics, Mitchell was a TV meteorologist in the Twin Cities. She also serves as a lieutenant commander in the Air National Guard.