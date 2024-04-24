Maple Grove declares itself 'Restaurant Capital of Minnesota'

A city in Minnesota has declared itself the "Restaurant Capital of Minnesota."

Local tourism officials from Explore Maple Grove launched a new marketing campaign this week declaring Maple Grove as the "Restaurant Capital of Minnesota."

They say that having nearly 150 restaurants makes Maple Grove the perfect city for the title. Tourism officials say, "Every road leads to a restaurant in Maple Grove."

Their self-proclaimed "Restaurant Row" has options like Chipotle, Cold Stone and Panda Express.

The city plans to launch a restaurant week later this year.