Woman found guilty in St. Paul NYE shooting that injured 10-year-old

A Ramsey County jury found a woman guilty of multiple charges related to a shooting that injured a 10-year-old boy just minutes before the new year.

Kelci Marie Meyers, 29, of Hastings, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, aiding and abetting first-degree assault and aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting Wednesday.

Her sentencing date is set for the afternoon of June 17.

Another man, Morris Robert Ryan, 27, of New Hope, is set to appear in court for the same charges on May 8.

The two were arrested after a shooting critically injured a 10-year-old boy in St. Paul on New Year’s Eve.

The criminal complaint states officers responded to a home near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and North Avon Street just before midnight on Dec. 31, 2023.

Police say they then followed a trail of blood that led them to the wounded boy, who was lying on a bed while his family put pressure on his wounds.

The boy was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound that entered his lower-right stomach and punctured his bladder, small intestine, rectum and bowel before the bullet exited his left buttock, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to the boy’s mother, who said the boy was playing with Legos just before shots came through the kitchen window. She then added that she heard a man yell a profane statement from the alley after the shooting.

The mother then told police that she suspected a former neighbor, who she reportedly got a harassment restraining order against, but the order was never served.

Police then recovered 9mm shell casings from the alley behind the home and counted 10 bullet holes in the rear window near the kitchen in the days following the shooting.

Investigators then used neighbor surveillance footage and cell phone data to connect both Ryan and Meyers to the scene. Police say that Meyers used to live with the neighbor who the family suspected, but she denied having any recent contact with her former housemate.

Police then arrested the two at a home in Hastings where they recovered seven guns, including two that matched the caliber used in the shooting.

Court documents show both Ryan and Meyers denied any involvement when they were questioned by police, but gave inconsistent stories about how they spent New Year’s Eve.



