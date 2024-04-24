Expand / Collapse search

Coyote attacks dog in Oakdale Nature Preserve

Published  April 24, 2024 12:29pm CDT
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Oakdale officials are advising people not to walk their pets in a nature preserve after a dog was recently attacked by a coyote.

The attack happened at the Oakdale Nature Preserve, a 200-acre passive outdoor recreation area with boardwalks, paved hiking and biking trails, picnic area, playground areas, and more. 

Officials did not say exactly when or where the attack happened but noted that coyote sightings have been reported on the park's west side near Granada Avenue. Oakdale police officers are securing the area of sightings, and the city officials said signs would be posted at park entrances, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page

Given the recent attack, people are being advised to use caution in the nature preserve and avoid walking their pets in the area. There are no reports of people being attacked by a coyote at this time, according to city officials. 

The Oakdale Police Department is working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on the matter. 

FOX 9 reached out to city officials for more information. 