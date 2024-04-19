Good Samaritan helps pull driver from fiery crash on I-94

Kadir Tolla says he was on his way to visit a couple of clients in St. Paul when he came across a crash, moments after it happened.

"I saw a car on fire. Then I said somebody is probably in there," Tolla told FOX 9.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda ran off the road on I-94 near Snelling Avenue, hit a light pole and burst into flames around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Tolla was one of several Good Samaritans who pulled over and ran to help.

"That could be me one day. What would happen if I was in that situation and my life was in the hands of strangers that I don't even know," said Tolla.

Tolla says the bystanders tried frantically to get the driver out.

"He was awake. He was saying pull me out, pull me out, pull me out," said Tolla.

But the door was blocked by the guardrail.

"We could crack the door a bit and give him a little air," said Tolla.

Meanwhile, the fire kept inching closer and closer.

"It was actually smacking us on our face but we just jumped back," said Tolla.

At one point, Tolla grabbed a piece of plastic from the side of the road and tried to break the window, to no avail.

Eventually a highway helper smashed the glass and the bystanders were able to pull the man to safety, just in time.

"Right when we got him out, the fire started going inside the car from the driver's side. I'm glad he got out in time," said Tolla.

Tolla says it wasn't until later he realized the cameras on his car had captured the entire experience.

He is grateful he was able to lend a helping hand to someone in need.

"It was just like the scariest moment of my life. This is something that I'll never forget. I will always remember this," said Tolla.

The state patrol says the driver did not have any serious injuries but paramedics took him to Regions Hospital to be evaluated.

The crash also started a small grass fire which firefighters were able to quickly put out.